Schneider National opens innovation center at Wisconsin headquarters

Logistics service provider Schneider National Inc. has opened an innovation center intended to provide a transportation collaboration space for the company’s associates, customers, and industry allies.

The 20,000 square-foot facility called “The Grove” is located on the campus of Schneider’s headquarters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and houses technologies that will enable teams to drive transformational innovation across the supply chain and logistics ecosystem, the company said.

“The Grove will play a crucial role in building the future,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Shaleen Devgun. “Our goal in opening The Grove is to provide access to state-of-the-art tools and spaces that spark creativity, fulfill our promise to always deliver and always be ahead, and lead to decades of innovative ideas and solutions across the industries we serve.”

The facility features sustainable construction details including its building materials, a geothermal heating and cooling system, solar technology, LED lighting, efficient plumbing fixtures, and glass windows that help regulate temperature.