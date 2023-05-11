Fleet Defender Signs Werner Enterprises For On-Platform Cybersecurity.

OMAHA, Neb. 05/11/2023

Fleet Defender, Inc. today announced it has signed with Werner Enterprises. Fleet Defender will provide on-platform cybersecurity for real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of anomalous on-vehicle network traffic indicative of a cyber-attack. Fleet Defender is excited to work with Werner to extend their cyber protections for their fleets and drivers.

“Werner Enterprises is a technology leader in transportation and logistics. We are excited to collaborate with them to install Fleet Defender on trucks to provide on platform monitoring, detection, and alerting for cyber threats.” says Terry Reinert, CEO at Fleet Defender.

“Safety serves as our top priority at Werner and cybersecurity goes hand-in-hand with keeping our professional drivers safe on the road,” said Daragh Mahon, EVP & CIO at Werner Enterprises. “We continually look for ways to incorporate cutting-edge technology into our operations, and working with Fleet Defender allows us to take our on-road cybersecurity efforts to the next level.”

About Fleet Defender: Fleet Defender, Inc. offers a suite of safety hardware and software applications for platforms. Born out of contracts with the Department of Defense, Fleet Defender offers detection, monitoring, and alerting for cyber intrusions on platforms including long-haul tractor trailers, agriculture equipment, passenger vehicles, boats, planes, trains, and satellites. Fleet Defender also provides safety monitoring and coaching in real-time for operators with its on-platform software applications.

About Werner Enterprises: Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.