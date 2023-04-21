International Logistics Company Recognizes Supplier Excellence Through Inaugural Award Program

Indianapolis, IN – ProTrans International, an award-winning Indianapolis-based transportation and supply chain management provider, announced the awardees of its inaugural Supplier Excellence Awards. ProTrans International utilizes a diverse group of more than 5,000 carriers globally and across all modes of transportation. These awards give ProTrans the opportunity to thank carriers for their support in meeting and exceeding the expectations of customers worldwide.

“This year marks 30 years that ProTrans has led the LTL consolidation market. As we’ve grown by adding 3PL services and freight under management, our transportation services partners have grown with us and achieved mutual success,” said Bradley Palmer, Director-Procurement of ProTrans International. “On behalf of ProTrans and TOC Logistics leadership, we are honored to recognize service providers that represented the best in the industry during 2022.”

For these awards, carriers are nominated by the ProTrans International Operations Team. Nominated carriers are then evaluated on a multitude of performance metrics that include on-time service, capacity, and overall customer service performance throughout the year. Below are this year’s Carrier Excellence Award winners:

President's Award: Northfield Trucking Company Inc

LTL: Dayton Freight

Large Truckload Carrier: MVT – Mesilla Valley Transportation

Strategic Truckload Carrier: EDC Transportation LLC

Local Carrier: Lone Wolf Trucking Inc

Expedited MX Carrier 2022: Equipo Logistico JC S de RL de CV

Volume MX Carrier 2022: Transportes Alianza Real S de RL de CV

Best New MX Carrier 2022: Marcela Martinez Guerrero L and R LOGISTICS

(TOC) Partner Award: Special Service Freight Company of the Carolinas Inc.

Ground Expedite Carrier: V3 Transportation

Air Charter/NFO/HC Provider: GrandeAire



In addition to the top providers recognized by mode of transportation, the first President’s Award was awarded to Northfield Trucking Company Inc, a carrier ProTrans has worked with for more than 20 years. This award distinguishes the best legacy service provider that has supported customers for years and is committed to providing top-notch service.

“On behalf of the entire Northfield Trucking team, we are delighted and feel blessed to have the opportunity to earn the President’s Award,” said Leighann Frederick, President of Northfield Trucking. “Years of partnership and collaboration between ProTrans International and Northfield Trucking resulted in providing the standard for superior quality service in our industry. Our team values the support and foundation of excellence that ProTrans International and its associates provide to Northfield Trucking Co, Inc.”

As ProTrans celebrates its 30-year anniversary, the Supplier Excellence Awards allow them to thank their carriers and applaud their contributions to the industry. For more information about ProTrans International, visit www.ProTrans.com.

###

About ProTrans International

ProTrans International, founded in 1993, is an award-winning Indianapolis-based transportation and supply chain management provider that specializes in Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Freight Consolidation, Freight Management Services, and Inventory and Fulfillment Management. We serve many vertical markets including various manufacturing industries within Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Our expertise includes innovative, best-in-class solutions that identify operational efficiency, cost-saving opportunities, and improved transit times as well as accommodate unplanned freight. Learn more at www.ProTrans.com.

