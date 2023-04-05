R&R Express is Powered by Purpose during Autism Awareness Month

R&R Express is Powered by Purpose. April is Autism Awareness Month, but at R&R Express, every month is Autism Action Month. R&R Express formed a non-profit organization in 2021 called The XEL Foundation.

In November of 2021, Richard S. Francis, the CEO of R&R Express, and his wife Kathie Francis donated $100,000 to form The XEL Foundation. That same day, Rich asked R&R Express employees to consider donating $.54 for every load moved, which R&R Express would match. It was overwhelmingly supported by the employees.

The XEL Foundation supports research and inclusion for those impacted by autism. When XEL was founded in 2021, the likelihood that a child would be born with autism was 1 in 54. The following year, the ratio had increased to 1 in 44. Despite the rate increase, R&R Express has held to its original goal of $.54 for every load to better fund this cause.

The foundation was named XEL to represent the definition of “excel,” which is “to exceed expectations.” Our promise is to XEL in what we accomplish with research and in the impact we make in the lives of people with autism. It also spells Lex backward, the grandson of Rich Francis and the inspiration for the foundation.

Now we are working to decrease the prevalence of autism and provide those diagnosed with autism an inclusive life. After one year, the Foundation has raised over $750,000, signed a five-year contract to fund $1,000,000 to selected progressive research, and has partnered with KultureCity to create inclusive opportunities for people with autism at events and venues all over the world. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see how The XEL Foundation will continue to grow in the coming years!

More About R&R Express

For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. The R&R Express Family of Companies provides the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.

For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrexp.com.

