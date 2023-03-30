RK Logistics Group Enters Texas Market with Inaugural Facility in Austin’s Silicon Hills

FREMONT, CA AND AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 30, 2023 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, today announced the opening of its first Texas logistics support center in Austin’s Silicon Hills.

The new Vista Ridge facility marks RK’s expansion into Texas and brings to the market a full slate of logistics and supply chain management services purpose-designed to support automotive and semiconductor manufacturing industries, noted Rock Magnan, RK Logistics president.

“Austin’s Silicon Hills is one of the nation’s most vibrant and fastest growing markets for automotive manufacturing, in particular electric vehicles,” said Magnan. “This is a highly strategic expansion for RK that leverages our 10 years of experience supporting the unique and specialized logistics needs of EV manufacturing in California’s Silicon Valley.”

The new facility, located at 400 Vista Ridge Drive in the Austin suburb of Kyle, Texas, is the fourth new facility opened by RK over the past 18 months. The 200,000 sq. ft., 71 dock-door facility provides a variety of services, including inbound material receiving, inventory storage, management and staging, order picking and fulfillment, and trucking delivery of parts shipments on a just-in-time basis to assembly lines.



The center, which expects to ultimately employ 25 warehouse associates and material handlers, will receive regular shipments of containerized cargoes landing at the Port of Houston as well as truck-delivered shipments. It will manage inventories of EV (electric vehicle) batteries, parts and other general automotive production components and materials.

RK Logistics has provided warehousing and supply chain management services to high-tech semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, retail, industrial, consumer goods and other businesses in Northern California for over 30 years, said Magnan. Its expansion into Texas aligns with a strategy to grow with long-time customers in both traditional and emerging industries, as their manufacturing and supply footprints expand. Austin, with its growing concentration of automotive and high-tech industrial businesses, is an ideal fit for that strategy, he noted.

The new Austin site is the latest of several new facilities RK has added to its network in the past 18 months. The company this year opened a new 52,800 sq. ft. logistics service center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which also became the company’s Midwest regional headquarters. It’s located at 10631 High-Tech Drive in the Ann Arbor suburb of Whitmore Lake.

Last month, RK also added a 140,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Hayward, California, joining two other new facilities which opened late last year in Livermore, Calif.; a 75,000 sq. ft. building in Livermore’s National Business Park; and an 81,000 sq. ft. facility at 7150 Patterson Pass Drive.

In total, RK’s national network has grown to 15 warehousing facilities comprising more than 1.6 million square feet of space.

Much like the market for warehouse space and workers in Northern California, the Austin market, while still growing, is highly competitive and somewhat space constrained. “Quality warehouse space is at a premium as is the competition for material handlers and other skilled warehouse personnel,” noted Magnan. “With our focus on employees and a family friendly culture, we offer an excellent place to start a career and continue to grow in an exciting industry.”

Entry-level warehouse associate positions start at $22.00 an hour. In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com