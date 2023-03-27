Drivewyze and Ezlogz Partner to Bring Weigh Station Bypass, Safety Alerts to Ezlogz Customers

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2023 – Drivewyze, a technology leader with innovative safety and productivity solutions for fleets, drivers, and transportation agencies today announced it has partnered with Ezlogz to provide its customers with integrated access to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass and Drivewyze Safety+ services.



Ezlogz was founded in 2014 by “CJ” Sergey Karman who serves as CEO. Since then, Ezlogz has quickly emerged as a leading provider of fleet management solutions for trucking companies and owner operators in the U.S.



“We’re excited to partner with Ezlogz as they continue to grow their service offerings for their customers,” said Frances Kilgour, VP of Business Development and Channel Management for Drivewyze. “Ezlogz customers can now take advantage of time and operating cost savings associated with bypassing weigh stations by activating the Drivewyze PreClear app through their Ezlogz ELD. Ezlogz customers can also access Drivewyze Safety+, which provides drivers with real-time weather alerts, as well as in-cab safety alerts for upcoming dangerous curves, low bridges, and high speeding citation areas, and more. Our back-office tools also allow fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus our safety analytics allow fleets to monitor driver behavior and help in driver coaching.”



According to Donna Overby, Director of Operations for Ezlogz, adding Drivewyze PreClear and Drivewyze Safety+ to its platform is expected to be a welcomed new offering for its customer base. “Our goal is to provide our customers access to as many services that can benefit their fleet operations,” said Overby. “Time is money, so to offer our customers integrated access to Drivewyze to assist them in reducing time and operating costs associated with pulling into weigh stations is a huge benefit. We’re pleased to be partnering with the leading provider of weigh station bypass and driver safety services.”



Since no transponders are required, activation of Drivewyze PreClear on the Ezlogz platform can be done in minutes. Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration, and tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted. Through Drivewyze PreClear, Ezlogz customers have the ability to receive bypass opportunities at more than 880 locations in 46 states and provinces.



About Drivewyze Inc.: Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial vehicle fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners and operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial truck fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ proactive safety alerts. Drivewyze infrastructure services provide solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/.



About Ezlogz: Ezlogz is a U.S.-based, FMCSA-certified, all-in-one fleet management, ELD & asset tracking solution with innovative technical solutions servicing thousands of our satisfied clients: small to large fleets, owner-operators, and drivers. Founded in Vancouver Washington in 2014, Ezlogz is a leader in the industry for ELD and offers GPS solutions, Dash Cameras, Free Load Board, and more. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, and 24/7 customer service in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the top 20 most promising Blockchain technology solution providers by CIO magazine in 2018, Ezlogz is the first ELD company to offer products on blockchain technology, providing a tamper-free ELD with secure and immutable data on a decentralized network. To learn more about Ezlogz, visit https://ezlogz.com/.