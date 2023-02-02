Locus Launches ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ For Enterprises to Level-Up Their Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO — February 2, 2023 — Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in last-mile logistics, announced the launch of ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ - an industry-first benchmarking tool designed to help enterprises evaluate strengths, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and identify new growth opportunities in their last mile.

To help businesses evaluate the maturity of their last-mile operations, the free interactive online assessment conducts an in-depth analysis through well-researched questions spanning five fundamental performance indicators:



-Last-Mile Excellence: How robust last-mile capabilities are in the face of exceptions, unpredictable volumes, and profitability

-Customer Experience: The quality and consistency of the customer experience an organization’s last-mile offers

-Workforce Empowerment: Employees’ abilities to handle last-mile challenges

-Advanced Analytics: The opportunity to leverage last-mile data and make more informed decisions on the supply chain

-Sustainability: How environmentally sustainable a company’s last-mile function is today

The assessment then scales enterprises on a 5-point rating system and categorizes them as businesses in the Emerging, Growth, or Optimized stage. Assessment takers walk away with a 360-degree comprehensive report that delivers personalized recommendations and actionable insights on how to unlock new revenue, & make delivery experiences a differentiator for enterprises.

“Last-mile is the face of the modern customer experience, and while many companies are starting to prioritize this function more than ever before, not all know exactly where to start to successfully and strategically improve their operations in impactful ways,” said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. “What Locus’ Last-Mile Maturity Assessment brings is the power of knowledge - not at the execution level where many of our customers are currently focused, but in the planning and back-end stages that shape critical roadmaps. We’re arming enterprises with actionable insights on not just where they can level up these processes but how they should actually go about it. It’s the competitive edge every company should be thinking about today.”

To learn more and take the assessment, visit Locus’ Last-Mile Maturity Assessment.

About Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: Last-Mile logistics. Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management software helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $275 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.