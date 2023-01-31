Logiwa and eHub Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Ecommerce Shipping Experience within the Digital Sup

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 – Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with eHub, a platform that provides streamlined shipping functions for 3PLs and high growth DTC merchants.

In the competitive ecommerce space, 3PLs and online merchants rely on modern technologies to optimize all aspects of the supply chain, including shipping and delivery. Logiwa’s cloud-based warehouse management platform seamlessly integrates with eHub’s API to simplify the complexities of the shipping process.

The joint functionality provides users the ability to find carriers within eHub’s network of more than 150 carriers, shopping carts and marketplaces. This gives access to other shipping capabilities such as rate shopping, package tracking, delivery information and other core features within Logiwa’s cloud fulfillment platform. Users can also access advanced reporting to track the shipping process and keep the buyer updated on the delivery process.

“Today’s customer wants quick and cost-effective shipping, making it critical to the success of any ecommerce business,” said Erhan Musaoglu, founder and CEO, Logiwa, Inc. “Partnering with eHub provides customers with a range of tools that will get orders on time and as promised, which translates to a positive customer experience.”

“eHub is dedicated to providing essential solutions that increase efficiency and drive growth for our 3PLs and merchants,” said Wade Sleater, CEO, eHub. “Pairing Logiwa’s cloud-based fulfillment platform with eHub’s dynamic API provides our customers with flexibility and a competitive advantage that is unparalleled in logistics.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About eHub

eHub connects shippers with carriers, shopping carts, and marketplaces to provide flexibility and competitive advantage through a dynamic API. The eHub solutions provide businesses with cost savings and new revenue through competitive rates, responsive customer services, pre-negotiated shipping contracts, and the eHub Network. The eHub Network offers a variety of complementary advantages to merchants looking for the best 3PL value and advantages to 3PLs looking for new business opportunities. The benefits to 3PLs of partnering with eHub include access to a robust lead sourcing pool, revenue sharing on any leads passed into and placed within the Network, and rate monetization to capture the largest margin on every package shipped. To learn more about eHub please visit www.ehub.com.