Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Kyle Frette to Service Center Manager in Wichita Falls, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (January 9, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Kyle Frette has been promoted to service center manager in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Frette started his career at the Garland service center in Texas as an inbound supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company at the Garland, Dallas and Fort Worth service centers in Texas, including outbound supervisor, inbound operations manager, outbound operations manager and assistant service center manager.

“Kyle is an exemplary model of our company culture due to his dedication to providing quality service and ability to build strong relationships,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations. “I look forward to the outstanding leadership he will provide our great team at the Wichita Falls service center.”

Frette is excited to join the team in Wichita Falls, Texas and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

