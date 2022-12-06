OneRail Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Ron Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dec. 6, 2022 — OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Ron Richardson as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This hire follows OneRail’s recent $33 million Series B funding round as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory with the addition of strategic new hires.

Richardson, a logistics industry veteran, has dedicated his career to helping digitally transform companies in the space. He has a proven track record of leading diverse sales and operations teams through rapid growth while delivering exceptional results. Most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Turvo, he posted record growth ahead of the company’s acquisition by Lineage Logistics in June of 2022. During this time, Turvo quickly became recognized as one the most innovative Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in the market, and a go-to platform for logistics service providers. Prior to Turvo, Richardson spent five years with FourKites where he advanced the company’s funding from Series A through Series D, grew employee count to nearly 800 and helped the company become one of the industry standards for real-time visibility and tracking.

In his new role, Richardson is responsible for setting and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy and will lead the marketing, sales, and professional services teams. He will oversee all commercial functions globally with a strategic focus on accelerating the company’s continued expansion and product capabilities.

“Companies are investing billions of dollars right now to reinvent last-mile delivery. OneRail is in a unique position to continue to build upon what we have already done for some of the largest shippers, retailers and distributors in the world,” says Bill Catania, OneRail Founder & CEO. “Ron is a natural leader and having him join our Executive Team brings proven ability to rapidly transform and scale companies, which will continue to advance OneRail as the solution leader in this red-hot space.”

“I couldn’t be happier to join such an energetic and prolific organization,” said Richardson. “At the core of OneRail is its dedication to helping its customers reinvent last mile delivery. Delivery experience is becoming a determining factor for all parties, most notably the customer, and OneRail represents a profoundly new way for shippers, retailers and distributors to digitally optimize last mile fulfillment. Digital optimization means happier customers, greener deliveries, and reduced costs for all parties involved.”

About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based last mile transportation visibility solution providing shippers with Amazon-level dependability and speed. With a real-time connected network of 10 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery, so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6%, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.