Ken Kellaway, RoadOne co-founder and CEO, is a 2022 Connie Award recipient

Randolph, Massachusetts, December 6, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, is proud to announce that its co-founder and CEO, Ken Kellaway, received the 2022 Connie Award on December 5, 2022 from the Containerization & Intermodal Institute at its annual Awards luncheon in New Jersey.

The Connie Award is a prestigious honor in the intermodal container transportation community that is awarded to major industry leaders whose contributions have advanced containerization and intermodalism through innovation, entrepreneurship and influential leadership.

Since 1987, Ken Kellaway has built a number of nationwide intermodal, warehousing, and logistics businesses to serve the changing needs of its shipper customers and the marketplace. RoadOne is a leading provider of port and rail drayage and related logistics services with over 2,100 trucks, 100+ terminals nationwide, as well as more than three million square feet of transload and distribution space throughout the U.S.

Ken’s innovative vision for the industry also resulted in the establishment of Kinimatic, an asset light warehousing, distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment company, as well as EDRAY, the Collaborative Port Logistics Platform and Destination Management business, which he co-founded. In recent years, he has also strategically acquired over 15 intermodal logistics businesses to broaden RoadOne’s national service network.



While Ken is extremely humbled and honored to win this award, he could not have done this without his lifelong business partner David McLaughlin, RoadOne’s COO/CFO. In 1993, David joined Ken as President of Kellaway Intermodal & Distribution Systems where they are still partners in business almost 30 years later building one of the leading national intermodal and logistic companies. Both Ken and David, and their sons - also at RoadOne, are graduates of the highly respected Babson College, known for its focus on entrepreneurship. In addition, Ken, throughout his entire career, has been a strong advocate for fair driver treatment.

The Kellaway family has been committed to providing national distribution and logistics services for over 85 years.