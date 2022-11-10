Caster Concepts’ heavy-duty casters deliver might, fueling spaceflight and manufacturing efficiency

ALBION, MI – When the going got heavy, manufacturers used to pay more to move more.

Now Caster Concepts Inc. (casterconcepts.com), a leading maker of industrial, heavy-duty wheels and casters, announces the release of its latest line of casters, the first-ever maintenance-free casters that can move up to 20,000 pounds of material.

The 97 HD and 97 Series casters deliver the strength manufacturers and engineers need to quickly move large amounts of materials safely and effectively. Aeronautics companies use these heavy-duty casters on material handling dollies in the production of new rockets and to move delicate equipment on and off the launching pad. One spaceflight company saved millions by replacing their wheel and caster system on an existing automated guided vehicle (AGV) with the 97 HD, saving the company the added cost of buying a new drive system.

“Tech advancements have paved the way for more durable casters,” said Caster Concepts CEO Bill Dobbins. “And with manufacturers facing a production backlog, casters like the 97 Series and 97 HD give them the ability to speed up production without putting a strain on their workforce while keeping maintenance and replacement in check.”

Designed to enhance powered and continuous movement applications, the 97 HD and 97 Series feature a maintenance-free high-capacity swivel section that reduces turn force, making it easier for AGVs to handle tricky movements. Enhanced maneuverability results in less strain on AGV batteries, which means fewer replacements, repairs, and cost reductions, plus extended battery life.

Product Overview (Watch Our Video)

• With a high-capacity swivel section, these casters reduce force load, making it easier to maneuver. The 97 Series and 97 HD are maintenance-free casters featuring a sealed precision ball bearing in the swivel section and the wheels. The precision machining tolerances of the swivel section allow for an even load distribution, which lowers swiveling forces and prolongs life in constant movement.

• 97 HD features a dual row of bearings, which gives it extra load capacity. The 97 HD can move up to 20,000 pounds; the 97 Series, 10,000 pounds. The 97 Series and 97 HD are the first-ever casters for these weight capacities to be maintenance free.

• Retrofits existing drive systems for greater efficiency; increases the maneuverability and ease of movement of powered carts and other continuous movement applications.

• Ideal for industries such as agriculture, marine, automotive, aircraft manufacturing and ground support (to name a few).

The 97 Series and 97 HD emerged out of the need for agility. Industrial manufacturers requested a line of casters that helped them move materials more freely without increasing maintenance costs.

“We’re seeing a trend toward using heavier automated vehicles carrying 20,000 to 50,000 pounds of material,” Dobbins said. “Our heavy-duty, maintenance-free casters are efficient and keep capital costs down. For many companies facing workforce shortages, it’s the perfect solution.”

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from 300 pounds to 100,00 pounds and up. At Caster Concepts, we also manufacture wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry’s shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. Visit CasterConcepts.com.