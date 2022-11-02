Raymond Introduces Notification System For Truck And Pedestrian Awareness

GREENE, N.Y., November 2, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation today announces its latest addition to the iWAREHOUSE® Fleet and Warehouse Optimization System portfolio: the iWAREHOUSE FieldSense (iW.FieldSense) proximity notification system. Designed to reinforce operator best practices, instill a mindset of continuous improvement and enhance environmental awareness, iW.FieldSense is unique in how it uses magnetic field generator (MFG) technology to see through and around most objects — including racking and corners — to alert properly equipped pedestrians and lift truck operators when they come within a predefined distance of each other.



“We developed iWAREHOUSE FieldSense as a flexible solution, allowing users to customize the product to meet their specific needs today and then expand the system in the future,” said Steve Gorr, application manager for iWAREHOUSE Solutions at The Raymond Corporation. “It’s designed so warehouse managers can customize it to best fit their operators, applications and facility layouts without significant infrastructure changes.”



The vehicle-mounted MFG creates an adjustable field around each piece of mobile equipment. If a pedestrian-worn pedestrian notification device (PND) detects a field, the PND sends a notification to the MFG, which then notifies the vehicle-mounted Notification Device for the vehicle operator to see.



Using this field, iW.FieldSense can provide three levels of awareness:

- Truck-to-truck: When a vehicle-mounted MFG recognizes another MFG field from similarly equipped vehicles in close proximity, a warning light and sound is generated through the vehicle-mounted Notification Module, alerting the vehicle operator.

- Truck-to-pedestrian: When a pedestrian-worn PND recognizes a MFG field generated by a vehicle-mounted MFG, distance is determined and a notification is generated to inform the pedestrian. The same notification is simultaneously sent back to the MFG, notifying the vehicle operator.

- Truck-to-facility (with infrastructure option): Optional devices can be installed in sensitive areas around the facility that can detect the presence of the MFG fields, alerting vehicle operators of their close proximity to designated areas.

Additionally, iW.FieldSense can be tailored to the operation and application, with features such as:

- 360-degree detection: Provides a solution for free range and dynamic environments that follows lift trucks and personnel around for greater security and flexibility.

- Easy installation: Vehicle hardware kits are designed for easy installation, and there are no additional software applications to learn.

- Vehicle compatibility: Allows the system to be added to almost any make and model of forklift — or other vehicle — for use across your entire fleet.

- Exceptional performance: Offers a reliable solution in nearly any environment, including cold storage.

“The Raymond team of experts is here to support you every step of the way,” said Susan Comfort, senior manager of technology solutions and marketing at The Raymond Corporation. “Our innovative intralogistics solutions can help you optimize, connect and automate your operation to cut lead times, reduce waste, minimize downtime and improve quality all while continuously improving every aspect of your warehouse.”



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



