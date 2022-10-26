Parcel Perform and Quiet Platforms Launch Data Partnership to Enable Supply Chain Visibility for E-C

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 – Parcel Perform, the leading Data and Delivery Experience Platform for e-commerce businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of a data partnership with Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO). Under the new agreement, Parcel Perform will integrate its bespoke parcel tracking and data enrichment capabilities within Quiet Platforms' shared services model, enabling greater transparency and logistics efficiency for all retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network.

Quiet Platforms’ customers will gain unparalleled supply chain visibility bolstered by interoperability and innovative data tracking for e-commerce parcel deliveries. As a result, they will be able to manage their end-to-end logistics needs more efficiently and cost-effectively while providing a world-class delivery experience to their end customers.

Charles Griffith, Chief Technology Officer of Quiet Platforms, said, "Retail customers have historically had only limited insight into a shipment's true delivery status and end-to-end tracking of parcels has been difficult. To further strengthen Quiet Platforms’ capabilities, we sought a partner that could significantly improve supply chain visibility and provide accurate updates from a broad portfolio of carriers. Parcel Perform's granularity, performance and simplified interfaces made the company an obvious choice."

"Quiet Platforms is embarking on this journey of optimizing the global end-to-end retail supply chain with Parcel Perform," said Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO of Parcel Perform. "We are excited to contribute to their vision of interoperability via their open-sharing platform. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to scale and grow our presence in the Americas."

"Together, we will work toward enabling leading e-commerce retailers and brands to grow their market share through better customer experiences and improved data visibility in the supply chain," added Jeroschewski.

This partnership is the latest step for both companies to drive the global e-commerce industry forward with data and technology to create an outstanding delivery experience for brands and retailers of all sizes as well as for their end customers. Both Quiet Platforms and Parcel Perform will continuously explore new developments in e-commerce logistics services for future rollouts.