ITS Logistics Pays Veterans Top Driver Wages Equivalent to Military Experience

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced its Veterans Trucking Program, established to reward veterans for their service by counting the years of their military career towards their starting pay as a driver. For veterans with a commercial driver's license (CDL), 100% of a veteran’s time in the military (up to 20 years) will count towards their overall driving tenure and commensurate pay level. More than 13% of the ITS truck driving workforce are military veterans who are being paid for their experience.

ITS will celebrate the program by co-hosting “Wreaths Across America” along with the Nevada Trucking Association on Friday, Sept. 2 at Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces, prior to their Pacific Coast League game against the rival Las Vegas Aviators.

“Veterans are part of the culture at ITS Logistics for countless great reasons, including their logistics and operational experience in moving equipment and materials across military bases, unfamiliar foreign locales, and even active war zones,” said Ryan Martin, President of Asset Operations. “These veterans have situational awareness, mental endurance, self-discipline and are extremely dependable drivers. It’s an honor for us to provide this incentive to use their military skills to serve ITS customers.”

On Sept. 2, the ITS Logistics Veteran’s Trucking Program will be highlighted at the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, where the new THANK YOU VETERANS wrapped truck and trailer will be unveiled. The Wreaths Across America Exhibit will be on display outside Greater Nevada Field, where there will also be post-game fireworks sponsored by ITS Logistics.

ITS Logistics employs more than 900 team members across Indiana, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The company is actively hiring logistics sales executives, finance, IT, HR, warehouse, commercial driver’s license (CDL) drivers, and leadership positions. Interested applicants may apply online at its4logistics.com/join-our-team.