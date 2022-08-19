Caster Concepts unveils U.S. Department of Defense–approved cybersecurity

Caster Concepts Inc. (CasterConcepts.com) has successfully passed its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 assessment based on the U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) requirements, confirming the company’s adherence to approved cybersecurity practices, processes and capabilities.

This accreditation means Caster Concepts implements a high level of online practices that are designed to thwart cyber threats and protect government and industry assets.

“In today’s environment, online security is essential to a company’s success,” said Caster Concepts CEO Bill Dobbins. “Implementing the highest standards of cybersecurity ensures the future of the company and the safety of our clients and their information.”

CMMC was developed to protect Department of Defense (DoD) contractors against online threats and attacks and to protect information shared within the industry. While this certification is a must for DoD contractors, it serves as Caster Concept’s cybersecurity framework for dealing with customers, whether they work in government or in the private sector.

“The CMMC Level 1 accreditation makes our networks, both internal and external, safer,” Dobbins said. “In fact, we plan to implement all three levels of CMMC accreditation and do our part to safeguard our customers’ assets.”

