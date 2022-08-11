ScriptDrop and Roadie Work Together to Improve & Scale Medication Access

COLUMBUS, Ohio, August 11, 2022 - ScriptDrop Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on prescription access, and Roadie, a UPS company and crowdsourced delivery platform, began their partnership in autumn 2020. At the time, ScriptDrop needed a nationwide partner who could enable same-day and urgent delivery in a systematic, safe, and scalable way.

Now, ScriptDrop has graduated from manually posting delivery requests to Roadie's platform to a full API integration, allowing both partners to mutually benefit from a streamlined workflow. Thanks in large part to Roadie's reliable network and pre-screened drivers, ScriptDrop has significantly expanded their delivery footprint in all 50 states over the past 12 months.

Recently ScriptDrop announced the release of their annual prescription access industry report, "Everything Old Is New Again: Social Determinants of Health and the Role of Prescription Delivery in Home Healthcare." This year, the report focuses in part on social determinants of health (SDOHs), which are non-medical factors that affect a person's health. One SDOH is "healthcare access and quality," which includes a person's vicinity to healthcare facilities and pharmacies.

Sadly, over 40% of U.S. counties are considered pharmacy deserts, or geographic areas without easy access to a pharmacy. Many of these are rural counties. However, disparity exists in cities as well. In urban areas, Black and Latino neighborhoods are much more likely to be pharmacy deserts than primarily white neighborhoods.

Thankfully, Roadie's large local same-day delivery network and expertise in last-mile logistics have made it possible for ScriptDrop to offer safe, secure, same-day delivery to patients no matter where they live. Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO, said, "70% of patients who use ScriptDrop delivery for their recurring prescriptions never miss a delivery and have their meds in hand every month. It's clear that this partnership with Roadie has helped us begin to overcome negative social determinants of health and improve long-term health outcomes."

Marc Gorlin, Roadie CEO, said: "When it comes to accessing quality healthcare, your zip code shouldn't be a barrier to getting what you need. Fast, frictionless delivery isn't a nice-to-have for many industries; it's table stakes. And with ScriptDrop, it's a path to more equitable communities. We're proud to work with ScriptDrop to expand healthcare access nationwide."

Anyone interested in learning more about prescription delivery's importance to American healthcare and the power of same-day delivery can read ScriptDrop's industry report at report.scriptdrop.co.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2017, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. For more information, go to scriptdrop.co.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and enterprises to enable scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery in passenger vehicles across the U.S. With more than 200,000 drivers nationwide, Roadie reaches more than 20,000 zip codes - the largest local same-day delivery network in the nation. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

