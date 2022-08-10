DHL SUPPLY CHAIN HELPS ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (ADS) TO EXPAND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

DHL Supply Chain will provide ADS, a leading global manufacturer of water management products and solutions for commercial, residential, infrastructure, and agricultural applications, with best-in-class warehousing and fleet solutions to expand the company’s delivery performance.

DHL Supply Chain’s relationship with ADS started in 2019 by opening a 100,000-square-foot retail fulfillment center in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and establishing a truck fleet to service ADS’ customers in the northeast. Then in 2021, the partnership expanded to include two DHL Supply Chain-operated facilities in Greer, SC, and Middletown, OH, totaling over 487,000 square-feet in warehouse space. The investment allowed ADS to consolidate its eCommerce fulfillment operations, provide additional capacity for finished goods distribution throughout its network, increase fill rates, and reduce order cycle times.

Now, as ADS experiences continued growth due to strong demand across the construction industry, DHL Supply Chain will lead the building and operation of a new 112,000-square-foot facility in Denton, TX. The facility will be supported by a dedicated truck fleet delivering products to ADS customers across the south-central region. With the expansion of the warehouse facilities DHL Supply Chain will be hiring 33 new roles.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with ADS for the last four years. By providing them with personalized solutions to transform their supply chain, they have been able to rethink their retail distribution model. As a result, they have been able to increase their delivery performance, reduce loading errors and maximize overall business efficiency,” said Mark Kunar, Executive Vice President, DHL Supply Chain.

“As the demand for our products and services grows, we look to trusted partners that can support the growth of our business in the best way,” said Patrick Coyle, Vice President Supply Chain Planning and Logistics Advanced Drainage Systems. “DHL Supply Chain has enabled us to improve our service delivery to customers through the application of world class end-to-end logistics solutions. Knowing our retail business is in good hands we have been able to refocus our efforts on our trade business and improve the utilization of the ADS fleet, which has been a key goal for us this year.”

Learn more about DHL Supply Chain’s capabilities across the building and construction industry here.