Banyan Technology Releases Expanded OTR Solution to Include All Modes

CLEVELAND, OH (August 8, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight and logistics management software for all Over-The-Road (OTR) shipping, has announced the release of its expanded Parcel solution augmenting Banyan’s OTR coverage by capitalizing on the company’s extensive history and first-to-market approach for API connectivity for less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload and Local delivery.

The expanded offering is a key milestone in Banyan reaching its goal of providing clients access to all OTR shipping modes on a single screen within its LIVE Connect™ freight management platform. With access to 3x more carriers than any other provider, including more than 10,000 Local Carrier assets and drivers in the U.S. and Canada, clients can easily utilize solutions for LTL, Truckload, Local Carrier and Parcel within Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform to rate, schedule, and track shipments in real-time.

“Offering real-time, API connectivity for all modes puts us in a position to deliver comprehensive OTR shipping solutions to clients on one screen,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our commitment to collaboration and personalized service has led us down an aggressive product development path designed to help increase shipping efficiency and provide significant cost savings.”

An exclusive sneak peek of Banyan’s Parcel and Local Carrier capabilities was offered to current clients in July, generating more than 20 onboardings currently in process. Next, Banyan will enhance its OTR offering with an Expanded Truckload solution to include access to data boards and the spot market, in addition to real-time transaction execution.

“We are excited about the overwhelmingly positive client reaction to this new offering,” said Megan Varney, Chief Product Development Officer for Banyan. “On the heels of this new parcel offering, we are equally excited to share our Expanded Truckload offering with clients in October at our Connect 2022 Conference in Downtown Cleveland. The combination of these expanded modes and overall product development strategy is driven by our commitment to the continued pursuit of a complete client experience for all modes.”

Additionally, LIVE Connect users gain access to valuable features that help Shippers and 3PLs manage their OTR freight, like the Freight Bill Management tool, QuickConnect, and the Business Intelligence suite. These tools, and others, make it possible for clients to validate their freight invoices, manage inbound shipping, and increase visibility into all of their OTR shipping transactions.

For more information about Banyan Technology, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, delivers real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information to help drive greater operational efficiencies and cost savings for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. Our LIVE Connect™ platform provides innovative, flexible solutions for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.