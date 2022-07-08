CargoBarn Supports Texas Ports; State Remains #1 U.S. Exporter

DALLAS, July 8, 2022 – Texas Economic Development announced in July that Texas remains the top exporting state in the country, earning the title for 20 years in a row. CargoBarn is proud to have helped keep those exports moving by working with customers across Texas, which accounted for 21 percent of U.S. exports in 2021 and has the most U.S. Ports of Entry of any state. Texas exports were valued at $375 billion last year.

“We utilize a suite of carrier partners to handle any type of load – open-top, flat racks, even specialty loads,” said CargoBarn Chief Operations Officer Jonathan Ensign, who leads the Dallas market. “CargoBarn is extremely versatile in our capabilities in Texas and across the country. Our Vessel-Tracking Team actively monitors when ships arrive, minimizing the risk of demurrage or per diem and assisting with accurate scheduling. We source carriers who have their own chassis and can handle any commodity.”

CargoBarn’s drayage work is growing with Texas, Ensign said. “We recently added 16 new team members in Dallas alone and are working quickly to add more in the coming months. In Dallas, we have specific teams focused on customers using inland and seaside ports.”

With 93 percent of all Texas exporters being small businesses, CargoBarn has built a strong suite of services for Lone Star companies doing business globally.

END

About CargoBarn

CargoBarn is a technology-driven freight brokerage, arranging the worry-free delivery of freight with maximum efficiency. Founded in 2008, CargoBarn uses pioneering technology, proactive customer service, and a focus on friendships and partnerships – not just business transactions – to provide reliable pricing, service and capacity. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville and Fresno, CargoBarn provides best-in-class pricing, nationwide coverage and complex shipping expertise. For more information, please visit www.CargoBarn.com.