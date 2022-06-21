Witron sales reach 1 billion EUR (1.047 billion USD) globally

Witron Logistik (Parkstein, Germany), is the market leader in warehouse automation systems and equipment design, development, integration and implementation for major food retailers globally. Posting revenue growth of 340 million euros (375 million USD) in 2021 represents an increase of more than 48 percent over fiscal 2020, which carried Witron’s annual sales over the 1 billion euro mark for the first time. “We realize projects in a system-relevant industry sector. Our solutions supply more than 100 million people daily with groceries and many important everyday necessities in stores or online. We are aware of this responsibility and challenge every day,” said Witron founder and owner, Walter Winkler. “The market has clearly shown that corporate culture plays a decisive role, especially in the project business and in long-term partnerships. Competence, experience, and commitment are undoubtedly the foundation for success.” The family owned business now includes over 5,100 employees working in 13 countries, including 2021 expansions into Australia and Sweden.

Coinciding with Witron’s 50th anniversary, the company completed their “Werk II Nord” 120,000 square meter (1,291,670 sq. ft.) manufacturing plant expansion and added 600 employees with projections for 1,800 additional employees in the near future. There are also plans to significantly expand the company’s US headquarters in Chicago, IL, both in terms of infrastructure and staff members.

Known internationally for turnkey automated warehouses for food, near-food and non-food retailers, Witron benefited from their expertise in implementing omni-channel systems in Europe and North America. Notably, WITRON’s OCM strategy (Omni Channel Machinery), which combines all horizontal and vertical players into an effective overall structure and eliminates uneconomic silo solutions. The 5th generation OPM / COM technology, in combination with highly dynamic piece picking solutions such as the All-in-One Order Fulfillment system (AIO) and innovative IT elements, form a high-performance structure in terms of economy, ecology, and ergonomics.

In March 2022, French food retailer, E.Leclerc Socamil, received the prestigious French logistics award “Rois de la Supply Chain” presented by “Supply Chain Magazine” for its use of Witron’s Flow Picking Machinery (FPM) at their Castelnaudary site. The FPM is a fully automated solution that is implemented in high volume, low-through warehouses. This refers to highly dynamic systems that turn over completely once a day and supply many hundreds of stores just in time with ultra-fresh products.