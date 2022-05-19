Parade & 3G Raise the Bar on Digital Bookings

San Francisco, CA — May 19, 2022 — Parade, the leader in software for freight brokers that drives digital transformation with its truckload capacity management platform, announces its partnership with 3G, one of the leading providers of modern-day transportation management systems.

Parade connects all your sources of capacity and carrier information and uses machine learning to match loads with capacity. This single source of information connects to 3G’s TMS – your single source of execution – to enable seamless booking, carrier re-use and management workflows.

“I am excited about our partnership with Parade. The opportunity for brokers to digitize their operations, by combining 3G’s execution workflows with Parade’s capacity management is truly a game-changer for freight brokers looking to scale their business,” said Paul Brady, CEO of 3G. “The ability to locate and book the best loads is at the core of a brokerage’s success. With this partnership, brokers can do both more-efficiently, expanding their business and supporting their bottom line.”

“Parade adds intelligent capacity management to a freight broker’s execution workflows to automatically qualify carriers, post to load boards, and match loads to capacity, all within 3G’s TMS,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and co-founder of Parade. “Partnering with 3G will help freight brokers achieve their digital transformation goals quicker. The partnership of Parade and 3G helps freight brokers to realize profits sooner by booking more loads, faster, and at a lower cost.”

Parade’s machine learning matches loads with capacity so that carriers are offered the best loads for their business, helping to build stronger broker-carrier relationships. The carrier information created by Parade connects to 3G’s TMS, enabling seamless booking, carrier re-use, and management workflow.

Freight brokers can book more loads in less time with better margins when using Parade and increase their capacity to manage those loads with 3G’s TMS. Parade users have seen booking increases of up to 30% and a 25% increase in repeat carriers doing 4+ loads and up. Other benefits of using Parade include:

• Carriers have the option to quote and digitally book loads

• Add new carriers easily to grow your carrier base and increase carrier re-use

• Improve carrier relationships

• Carrier reps can post loads where their preferred carriers are finding & booking freight

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit www.3gtms.com.



About Parade



Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.

