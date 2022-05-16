SymphonyAI Industrial Launches MOM System With Enterprise AI For Continuous Improvement

SymphonyAI Industrial has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) embedded MOM 360 manufacturing operations management platform with integrated manufacturing execution systems (MES) capabilities, enterprise-level governance, and AI-based process optimization. The company reports it's designed to help busiensses achieve Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing goals, including data-driven process optimization at enterprise scale.

"We are using SymphonyAI Industrial's platform to bring more responsiveness and efficiency to more plants and operations through the rapid deployment of digital manufacturing at the frontline," said Brian Brinkmeier, senior manager of Digital Shop Floor at 3M.

"The combination of composable MOM, connected worker, and asset performance management applications, with already-established artificial intelligence capabilities and planned future investments, makes SymphonyAI Industrial a compelling choice for manufacturing companies looking for a long-term partner to transform operations," said Tom Comstock, principal analyst at LNS Research.

The company said its MES software is built on a composable, workflow-driven application architecture that is designed to enable organizations to turn on and implement only the processes they need. The intent is to reduce the time-to-value compared to traditional MES solutions.

SymphonyAI listed certain key elements, including MES processes to convert inputs to finished goods, including base-level current and future modules such as production execution, work order processing and sequencing, incident management, material verification, and recipe management.

They also pointed to an integration platform with pre-built connectors, ranging from sensors (Level 1) to enterprise systems (Level 4/5), to provide easy integration into the manufacturing IT/OT ecosystem.

They also highlighted the company's EurekaAI cloud-based IoT and AI platform. This has been built to support high-speed data ingestion, multi-variate model development and processing, and rich, predictive, and prescriptive open and closed-loop recommendations and reporting for enabling process lines to achieve "Golden Batch" to increase yield and sustainability.

SymphonyAI Industrial also announced an integration between MOM 360 and the recently acquired connected worker software, Proceedix. This is positioned to change how deskless workers work: anytime, anywhere, on smartphones, tablets, and smart glasses.

"MOM 360 is unique in delivering modular, composable manufacturing operations capabilities," said Barry Johnson, president of SymphonyAI Industrial's Digital Manufacturing unit. "Our platform and suite of manufacturing and plant operations capabilities are highly differentiated in offering accelerated time to value, scale on-demand, and AI-first architecture to our customers."

"Manufacturers can deploy our composable MES software capabilities on demand, unlike rip-and-replace broad monoliths in the market that cannot provide flexible scale across lines and plants," said Johnson. "Our customers can scale deployment across multiple plants and balance standardization with the need for local plant-specific needs to achieve process and asset efficiencies at scale."