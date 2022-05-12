Dock Congestion Relief for the 21st Century

Dock scheduling is an important but tedious process for many companies, given the constant back-and-forth communication booking appointments requires. Not to mention the complications that can come up when product is delayed, a driver’s ETA is thrown off schedule, or an appointment must be moved.

The good news, as with many shipping-related functions, is the process can be made much easier with the right technology. With automation, appointment scheduling becomes a lot less challenging. And, with additional integrations made possible by APIs, centralized dock scheduling software can instantly identify and book ideal appointments while accommodating the inevitable changes and issues that come up along the way. The result for any shipping dock is a simplified and speedy interaction with carriers and other stakeholders, all while minimizing the time and energy it takes.

Here are some key ways shippers will benefit from leveraging advanced dock scheduling software within their shipping operations:

Eliminate Bottlenecks

Whether it’s reducing excess wait time at your facilities or addressing an ETA change in transit, dock scheduling software will eliminate traditional bottlenecks throughout your shipping operation. In turn, shippers will avoid extra costs like carrier detention fees and other surcharges, mitigate supply chain disruptions, and make their loads more attractive to their transportation providers. Cost avoidance helps companies stay on budget and improves margins.

Streamline Appointment Scheduling

Sophisticated prioritization of shipments through technology considers your business’s current needs to help inventory management and production remain on target. Dock scheduling software helps by enabling smarter capacity planning up-and-down the supply chain. It also seamlessly integrates into digital freight platforms to allow more direct communication between you, your carriers and suppliers, and other important parties involved, automatically keeping users up-to-date and increasing real-time visibility.

Improve Service

Dock scheduling platforms offer consistent monitoring and tracking of appointments helping facilities to better manage orders and prevent unnecessary shipping dock congestion. As an added bonus, predictive analytics functionality can also ensure logistics departments are well prepared to meet their service expectations. When you have the data to increase the accuracy of your inventory forecasting and enhance the flow of your goods, you’ll begin to see a substantial improvement in on-time performance that’ll solidify your company’s reputation as a leader in its field as well as a shipper of choice.

Everywhere you look today has some sort of supply chain disruption that’s complicating shipping for companies. These unexpected hurdles make optimizing operations through advanced software that much more crucial in the battle to consistently perform. And since the pressure to meet consumer demands is only rising, you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to find a dock scheduling software that will get your appointment scheduling where it needs to be. This tool’s broad impact makes it invaluable to the modern logistics tech stack.