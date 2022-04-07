DB Schenker backs e-commerce fulfillment startup

Online commerce has boomed during the pandemic era, and now the logistics services provider DB Schenker is extending its capabilities in that niche by investing $11 million in a Berlin, Germany-based e-commerce startup firm.

Germany’s DB Schenker made the deal through a “series A” funding round conducted as the first venture capital activity of its “holistic venturing department,” Schenker Ventures, alongside Aster Capital, Wille Finance, HV Capital, and Base10 Partners.

According to the startup, Warehousing1, it will use its platform “to enhance and digitalize the fulfilment experience for the booming e-commerce market.” Warehousing1 says it offers retailers an online platform to find suitable warehousing space and fulfilment services quickly and easily. The four-year old start-up groups together the offering of small and medium-sized logistics companies into one core network, with a focus is on young, fast-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

“We want to nurture innovation in the logistics industry,” Patric Hoffmann, head of Schenker Ventures, said in a release. “Post-pandemic online shopping behavior is here to stay. Consumer brands around the globe have adapted their sales channels to the new market situation. The result is a multitude of new and diverse online shopping opportunities. Warehousing1 taps into that trend. We look forward to working together with the great team of Warehousing1. It will be a mutual learning opportunity.”

In addition to the financial support, Warehousing1 will receive access to subject matter experts for e-commerce retail and consumer goods, warehouse operations, and IT infrastructure, Schenker Ventures said.

