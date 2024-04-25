MSC improves lithium battery shipping safety through deal with GSBN

Maritime freight carrier MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company today took a step to enhance safety in transporting lithium battery shipments by announcing it would collaborate with Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), a neutral, not-for-profit consortium enabling paperless shipping data exchange.

The move comes as the increasing presence of lithium-ion batteries carried on container ships amid rising misdeclarations of that cargo has become a major concern for the shipping industry, given the risk of fire.

To mitigate that risk, MSC will integrate its lithium battery shipment booking process with GSBN, thus gaining access to immutable safe transportation certificates that can be shared directly by product safety laboratories over GSBN’s blockchain network. GSBN provides those certificates through connections to China’s top testing laboratories and certification providers, including SICIT and Pony Testing, the firm said.

In the future, GSBN intends to extend the collaboration to a wider group of certificates, and to expand the network of laboratories to increase the coverage for carriers.

“The unprecedented demand for lithium shipments has introduced new challenges for the industry and those who work in it,” Bertrand Chen, CEO at GSBN, said in a release. “Our aim is through these collaborations is to harness technology to support the global effort to sustainability and mark a new era in shipping safety. As we look ahead, we aim to extend our collaboration to even more shipping lines and certification providers globally to ensure that every journey safeguards lives."

The announcement came the same week that GSBN said maritime freight carrier ­­Hapag-Lloyd would adopt its IQAX eBL, gaining the ability to issue electronic bills of lading (eBL) over GSBN’s infrastructure. “In a world where global supply chains are increasing in complexity and volatility, there is a greater need for robust digital solutions to address these challenges,” Nilesh Popat, Director, Service Delivery at Hapag-Lloyd, said in a release. “The IQAX eBL over GSBN’s blockchain network offers our customers greater choice, visibility, and control. This enables our target of achieving 100% electronic bill of lading by 2030, which is a critical milestone for us.”