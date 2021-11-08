Manifest Announces Its Main Stage Speakers for 2022

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 03, 2021: Manifest 2022 has an incredible lineup of the who's who of the global LogisticsTech and end-to-end supply chain ecosystem. The agenda will feature over 250 speakers from entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers.
We are especially excited for attendees to hear from our Main Stage speakers, which include:
During their sessions they will address key topics including how technology is providing visibility into global supply chains, the role of AI, machine learning, and physical infrastructures; as well as the application of drones and autonomous solutions.
This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don’t miss Manifest 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas from January 25 - 27!
Visit https://www.manife.st to learn more and book your ticket to the show!
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing