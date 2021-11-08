Manifest Announces Its Main Stage Speakers for 2022

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 03, 2021: Manifest 2022 has an incredible lineup of the who's who of the global LogisticsTech and end-to-end supply chain ecosystem. The agenda will feature over 250 speakers from entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers.

We are especially excited for attendees to hear from our Main Stage speakers, which include:

Don Burnette, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodiak Robotics

John Caplan, President North America & Europe, Alibaba

Tim Collins, SVP Operations, goPuff

Hasan Dandashly, CEO & President, Dematic

Jamin Dick, Head of NA Supply Chain, Alibaba

Michael Farlekas, CEO, E2open

Todd Greener, SVP, Global Supply Chain, Foot Locker

Shawn Kerrigan, COO & Co-Founder, Plus

Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder, Tive

David Li, CEO & Co-Founder, Hesai Technology

Jett McCandless, CEO & Founder, project44

Niall Murphy, CEO & Founder, EVRYTHNG

Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer & VP of New Products, Ryder System

Scott Price, EVP & President, International, UPS

Mike Reid, Chief Business Officer, Embark

During their sessions they will address key topics including how technology is providing visibility into global supply chains, the role of AI, machine learning, and physical infrastructures; as well as the application of drones and autonomous solutions.

This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don’t miss Manifest 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas from January 25 - 27!

Visit https://www.manife.st to learn more and book your ticket to the show!

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.