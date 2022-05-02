The First 50 Speakers Confirmed for Manifest Vegas 2023

NEW YORK (PRWEB) APRIL 27, 2022
Planning is well underway for Manifest 2023, the premier event for the Global Logistics and Supply Chain tech community. The team has already confirmed some of the industry’s most influential voices to take the stage and share in their thought leadership.
“Manifest strives to curate a program of the most dynamic and forward-looking industry luminaries who will share their visions and collaborate on solutions for a successful future,” said Manifest President, Courtney Muller.
The first 50 speakers confirmed to participate include:
Elena Bernardo, SVP Operations, HelloFresh
Peter Chen, CEO & Co-Founder, Covariant
Abhijit Ganguly, Managing Director, Goodyear Ventures
Benjamin Gordon, Managing Partner & CEO, Cambridge Capital and BGSA
Chris Groves, Vice President, Fulfillment, Best Buy
Nidhi Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Portcast
Sean Henry, CEO & Founder, Stord
Andrew Laudato, EVP & COO, The Vitamin Shoppe
Mark Manduca, Chief Investment Officer, GXO Logistics
Sean McCartney, Chief Supply Chain Officer, StockX
Erik Muttersbach, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Forto
Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan
Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO & Founder, Greenscreens
Santosh Sankar, Managing Partner, Dynamo Ventures
Lily Shen, CEO & President, Transfix
Raquel Urtasun, CEO & Founder, Waabi
Over 250 of the industry’s best and brightest will take the Manifest 2023 stage to address the most pressing issues across Global Logistics Operations & Supply Chains and share how they are navigating disruptions through cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning & AI, Autonomous Trucks and Blockchain Technology. Some of the biggest players of our industry will also make major announcements and give us the inside scoop on innovative partnerships and industry-wide collaborations.
Manifest will gather the global LogisticsTech and Supply Chain community from January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Tickets will remain at their lowest price point before increasing on May 6th.
Visit https://www.manife.st to view the full list of speakers and learn how to register!
About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegashttps://www.manife.st/
