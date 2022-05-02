The First 50 Speakers Confirmed for Manifest Vegas 2023

NEW YORK (PRWEB) APRIL 27, 2022

Planning is well underway for Manifest 2023, the premier event for the Global Logistics and Supply Chain tech community. The team has already confirmed some of the industry’s most influential voices to take the stage and share in their thought leadership.

“Manifest strives to curate a program of the most dynamic and forward-looking industry luminaries who will share their visions and collaborate on solutions for a successful future,” said Manifest President, Courtney Muller.

The first 50 speakers confirmed to participate include:

Elena Bernardo, SVP Operations, HelloFresh

Peter Chen, CEO & Co-Founder, Covariant

Abhijit Ganguly, Managing Director, Goodyear Ventures

Benjamin Gordon, Managing Partner & CEO, Cambridge Capital and BGSA

Chris Groves, Vice President, Fulfillment, Best Buy

Nidhi Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Portcast

Sean Henry, CEO & Founder, Stord

Andrew Laudato, EVP & COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

Mark Manduca, Chief Investment Officer, GXO Logistics

Sean McCartney, Chief Supply Chain Officer, StockX

Erik Muttersbach, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Forto

Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan

Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO & Founder, Greenscreens

Santosh Sankar, Managing Partner, Dynamo Ventures

Lily Shen, CEO & President, Transfix

Raquel Urtasun, CEO & Founder, Waabi

Over 250 of the industry’s best and brightest will take the Manifest 2023 stage to address the most pressing issues across Global Logistics Operations & Supply Chains and share how they are navigating disruptions through cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning & AI, Autonomous Trucks and Blockchain Technology. Some of the biggest players of our industry will also make major announcements and give us the inside scoop on innovative partnerships and industry-wide collaborations.

Manifest will gather the global LogisticsTech and Supply Chain community from January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Tickets will remain at their lowest price point before increasing on May 6th.

Visit https://www.manife.st to view the full list of speakers and learn how to register!

About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas