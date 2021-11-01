Realterm Logistics Acquires Premier Final Mile Warehouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 89,024-square-foot high flow-through facility located at 7250 East 90th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. The fully leased final mile warehouse sits on 9.4 acres, and has 16 loading positions with space to add additional parking.

"Indianapolis is a leading logistics market from a regional perspective with more than 700 tons of freight traveling through Indiana annually. However, it is also a strong final mile logistics market locally and this asset takes advantage of immediate access to the densely populated NE suburbs of the MSA," said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President - Investments, Realterm.

Advantageously located in “the crossroads of America,” the property is minutes from Indianapolis’ major thoroughfares, I-465 and I-69, providing easy transit throughout the densely populated metropolitan area. The warehouse provides access to 75 percent of the U.S. and Canadian populations within a one-day drive and the property is 40 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport.

“Same day and overnight delivery are now expected by today’s consumer, and final-mile delivery facilities are a critical component to make that a reality,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President – Fund and Asset Management, Realterm. “Adding another high flow-through facility enhances our portfolio and meets the demand we are seeing from tenants.”

Highlights of the property include:

Square feet: 89,024 SF

Land area: 9.4 acres

Loading positions: 16

Access: I-465 and I-69

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.