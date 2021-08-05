Realterm Logistics Acquires Final Mile Warehouse in Premier 24/7 Multi-Modal Industrial Development in Groveport, OH

Annapolis, MD (August 3, 2021) – Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 110,700-square-foot final mile warehouse in Groveport, Ohio. Located at 3000 Rohr Road, the property is positioned in the heart of the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Park, a multi-modal industrial development with highway, air and rail connectivity southeast of Columbus. The property sits on 15.84 acres and offers a functional cross-dock configuration, above-standard parking capacity and excellent loading features including 52 dock doors.

The new acquisition is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Rickenbacker Intermodal Terminal and Rickenbacker International Airport, one of the only cargo-dedicated airports in the world with tremendous air shipping capabilities. Open 24/7 year-round, the airport features on-site customs and 12,000 foot long runways. The Rickenbacker area offers easy accessibility to three major highways, I-270, I-71 and I-70, in addition to two of the nation’s largest rail providers that cover about 21,000 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. With both plane, train and auto shipping capabilities, this location offers a competitive advantage for coast-to-coast and international intermodal shipping options.

“The property’s location in the heart of the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Park with 24/7 capabilities makes it an ideal global gateway to ship in and out of,” said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions. “The park’s central U.S. location and transportation options create attractive logistics efficiencies for tenants.”

“The Southern Rickenbacker Intermodal Terminal is strategically located along major freight lanes servicing Chicago and the Northeast, making it an ideal location for logistics providers,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “We expect this investment to outperform as the continued growth in e-commerce drives demand for high flow-through industrial real estate.”

Highlights of the property include:

 Square feet: 110,700 SF

 Land area: 15.84 acres

 Doors: 52

 Access: I-270, I-71 and I-70

Brian Marsh and Ross Bratcher from JLL facilitated the transaction.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $7 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.