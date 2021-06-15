Kevin Murch Joins PathGuide Technologies as Professional Services Manager

PathGuide Technologies, a leading provider of warehouse management and shipping solutions for wholesale, industrial and retail distributors, welcomes Kevin Murch as the company’s new Professional Services Manager. Murch will leverage his project management and technical expertise to lead the implementation engineering team through an engineering discovery process to refine each customer’s business and implementation objectives. He’ll also partner with the executive team to manage project schedules and customer expectations.

“Kevin has spent the last 25 years working directly with customers to help solve their most pressing workflow and process challenges,” says Eric Allais, PathGuide’s president & CEO. “His conscientious nature is a testament to both his thoroughness and engineering leadership skills, which will benefit every customer and member of Kevin’s team.”

As Professional Services Manager, Murch will direct a team of implementation engineers responsible for new customer installations of PathGuide’s in-house developed Latitude Warehouse Management System, Latitude Manifest and Shipping System, and Advanced Vendor Managed Inventory solution. He will help guide customer projects, warehouse process planning, and scheduling with the company’s implementation engineers. Murch will also oversee on-site or remote customer training, software and hardware installation through systems go-live.

Murch holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University and has applied his engineering and leadership skills to a wide variety of industries – from financial planning to food manufacturing, and nearly everything in between.

About PathGuide Technologies

