Logistics Industry Veteran Kevin Kull Joins PalletTrader as SVP of Sales and Operations

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – NOVEMBER 21, 2022 – PalletTrader, a new online marketplace built exclusively for the sourcing, buying and selling of wooden pallets, announced today that Kevin Kull is joining the company as senior vice president of sales and operations.

A 15-year veteran of the logistics and freight transportation business, Kull becomes responsible for building the organizational infrastructure, leading the sales and operational teams at PalletTrader. Activities under his purview will include strategic planning, business development, sales and operations management, customer/supplier acquisition and marketing.

“We’re pleased to welcome Kevin Kull to PalletTrader,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway Supply Chain Services, which funded, built and is operating PalletTrader as an independent, neutral online trading platform. “As our sales and operations leader, Kevin’s experience and demonstrated success in sales strategy development, team building and sales growth will help drive increased customer adoption of and engagement with the platform.”

PalletTrader was launched last month as a neutral online marketplace providing buyers and sellers of commercial “white wood” pallets a common platform to conduct business. It enables the online sourcing and selling of pallets in a collaborative, secure eCommerce environment, providing its users a community with workflows and tools to drive new efficiencies into pallet supply and management.

Kull joins PalletTrader from XPO Logistics, where he was vice president of strategic accounts. Prior to that, he served as XPO’s director of operations and branch president for multiple operational centers, including XPO’s corporate operation in Charlotte. Before joining XPO, Kull spent six years progressing through increasingly responsible positions with leading freight broker C. H. Robinson, serving on a number of corporate committees and ultimately rising to manager of the business development team.

Kull is a graduate of Arkansas State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree and has been certified by Maxwell Leadership® for Leadership and Personal Development & Executive Coaching.

For the next six months, businesses that sign up for PalletTrader will receive the service for free with no monthly subscription. The only cost to use PalletTrader is a small transaction fee recovered from the seller and the buyer.

PalletTrader is live and open for business. Interested parties can sign up and begin using the platform at www.pallettrader.com, or for more information call (877) 777-7495 or email support@pallettrader.com.

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.