Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Center in Amarillo, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 17, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the opening of a relocated service center in Amarillo, Texas.

The new service center, located at 4814 SE 22nd Avenue, consists of 33 dock doors and 22 associates. It is housed on more than five acres, allowing for future growth, and features a large open office space equipped with a state-of-the-art conference room for meetings and training.

“With increasing economic growth in the Amarillo area, this is an ideal time to relocate our Amarillo service center to a larger location,” said Aaron Strobel, service center manager. “The increase in dock doors and associates will enable us to continue to serve our area customers with Quality without Question service. We always aim to increase efficiency and timeliness of deliveries and look forward to working with our great team in the new service center to meet our customers’ needs.”

Previously located at 601 Ross Road, the Amarillo Service Center opened for business in 2003 with 22 dock doors and 4 associates.

