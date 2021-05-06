Everstream Analytics Strengthens Visibility Offering with p44, Tive Partnerships

Everstream’s predictive risk analytics now work in concert with p44’s technology to achieve pre-transit and in-transit visibility, to better navigate future and present supply chain disruptions for customers. The partnership with Tive extends the visibility to shippers and carriers—reducing loss and waste, optimizing on-time and in-full performance and increasing collaboration.

Everstream CEO David Shillingford said, “Our clients who have been using project44 visibility data in combination with our risk analytics have been able to better navigate recent events such as the Suez canal blockage and port congestions,” said David Shillingford, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Companies will gain a competitive advantage from the integrated solutions in navigating logistics and supply disruptions whether environmental, financial, regulatory, geopolitical or infrastructure failures; the upcoming tropical storm season will be one example. Our ability to provide visibility to sub-tier supplier risk will also complement project44’s new Supplier Visibility initiative, where project44 can track inbound freight when the supplier or 3rd party controls the transportation.”

“As well, Tive delivers global GPS and cellular connectivity, real-time monitoring and exceptional battery life at a price that enables single-use, which changes the game in the Real Time Transportation Visibility Platform (RTTVP) market. We see growing demand for this level of visibility, particularly for high-value and temperature-sensitive cargo around intramodal choke points. Our clients’ concerns over safety and environmental impact are also now addressed through Tive’s release of the world’s first non-Lithium 5G tracker.”

Everstream was launched in March following a combination of the Resilience360 and Riskpulse brands, bringing real-time and predictive risk analytics to the supply chains of major brands like Disney, Campbell’s, Apple and Goodyear.

“The word Everstream not only conveys resilience and agility, but it also describes the uninterrupted flow of materials, goods and revenue through our clients’ supply chains,” continued Shillingford. “Our unique capabilities come from applying AI to proprietary data at scale along with our team’s deep expertise in supply chain risk analytics.”

Everstream’s predictive models analyze over 20 billion data points every day, sourced directly in 220 countries.