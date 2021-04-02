Special Report: Supply Chain Trends in Retail & Consumer Goods

Supply chain trends come in many forms, and strike at several different places along the supply chain journey. It can be peaks in demand, a worldwide pandemic, delays at borders, or anything your operation is not prepared for. As supply chains evolve and new trends come to the forefront, resiliency has become the biggest focus. Whether it's speeding products to market, shifting business strategies to include e-commerce fulfillment, implementing innovative technology, meeting tight delivery windows, or reducing risk, the end result is to keep customers happy and loyal. In this report, learn the steps companies are taking to build efficient supply chains.
