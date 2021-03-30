Analyst Lars Jensen, economist Walter Kemmsies keynote international transport and trade conference

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) will present its Spring Cargo Conference (SCC) virtually on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

With the conference theme of “Trying Times in Transportation and Trade,” attendees will learn what to expect in the coming year as well as strategies for managing those changes as they navigate from volatility and uncertainty back to more normal business patterns and stability.

May 12 will focus on transportation, and May 13 will be devoted to international trade issues. Each day will feature keynotes by world-renowned experts as well as panel discussions by shippers, carriers, service providers, and government policymakers about today’s biggest transportation and trade challenges, as well as opportunities to visit virtual exhibits hosted by CONECT partners and sponsors. Topics will include the state of the container shipping industry, challenges and solutions in intermodal transportation, e-commerce, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s trade agenda, import regulatory review, and more.

This year’s SCC offers a blockbuster speaker lineup that includes keynote presentations by:

•Lars Jensen (May 12), CEO and Partner at SeaIntelligence Consulting

•Dr. Walter Kemmsies (May 13), Managing Partner, the Kemmsies Group

CONECT Washington Counsel Peter Friedmann of FBB Federal Relations will present his views on current issues impacting the international trade community, including his frank opinions and up-to-the-minute observations.

Additional confirmed panel speakers include:

•John Leonard, Executive Director, Trade Policy & Programs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

•Todd Owen, retired Executive Assistant Commissioner, CBP; President, Cross Border Advisory Network LLC

•Susie Hoeger, Senior Director, Global Trade Compliance & Policy, Abbott Laboratories

•Mary Jo Muoio, LCB, CCS, Senior Vice President, Trade Services and Government Relations, Geodis USA

•Weston LaBar, CEO, Harbor Trucking Association (Long Beach, Calif.)

•Brandon Unterbrink, Vice President International Intermodal Marketing, BNSF Railway

•Ryan Houfek, Chief Marketing Officer, Direct ChassisLink Inc.

•Ari Ashe, Associate Editor, Journal of Commerce

NCBFAA has awarded this event 2.5 CCS/CES/MCS/MES points for each day.

This is a “must attend” event for anyone involved in international trade and transportation. One and two-day passes are available at member and non-member rates. For more information and to register for this valuable virtual conference, go to www.conect.org and click on “Events.”

About CONECT

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) is a non-profit, member-based business association for companies involved in international trade and/or transportation. Incorporated in 1991, CONECT now serves over 1,200 members representing over 300 U.S. companies and organizations, including major importers, exporters, and related service providers.

For information about membership, contact Carol Turner, at cturner@conect.org

For event information, contact Stefanie Jessiman, at sjessiman@conect.org

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT)

508-481-0424

www.conect.org