Exotec Skypod System Adopted by Gap Inc. to Optimize Returns Process

Erlanger, KY (March 17, 2021) – Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC) announced today that they have been contracted by Gap Inc. to design and integrate an Exotec Skypod System to optimize its returns picking

process. AHS, LLC, a systems integrator located in Erlanger, KY, is the foremost US partner of Exotec and will be completing the integration of the full system with guidance from Exotec’s execution team. Exotec Solutions, a pick system provider based out of France, utilizes its Skypod mobile robots to manufacture Goods-to-Person technology. Exotec’s material handling solution has revolutionized the fulfillment industry in Europe and Japan and is now focusing on the US market.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack brands. As one of America’s largest apparel retailers known for redefining resiliency with cutting-edge technology in its fulfillment centers, the company is working to make its returns processes more efficient. AHS, a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution and robotics solutions, has continued to push the industry adoption of innovation for labor-intensive processes.

Exotec Solutions, founded by Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz in 2015, specializes in robotic systems for the retail and eCommerce industries by utilizing 3D mobile robots (Skypods) to transfer bins of product to a picking operator from a mass storage area with 10-meter-tall racking.

The Skypod system is the first of its kind to use mobile robots that are capable of moving in three dimensions. Laser scanner navigation and robust software allow the Skypods to navigate in a multidirectional manner while carrying bins of up to 30 kg. This frees up time for the warehouse team members to focus on packing and shipping, avoiding long-distance walks to access inventory.

About AHS, LLC

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 40 years, AHS has been combining the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. AHS is uniquely equipped with its proven 6 step DesignBuild process to understand our customer's "Current State". This understanding allows AHS to provide solutions that streamline and improve employee productivity, order cycle times, and order accuracy supporting the "Future State". AHS continues to focus on accommodating the ongoing interest and deployment of high-end automation, goods-to-person, and AMRs along with traditional fulfillment solutions for its customers.