AHS to Accelerate Comoto Holdings’ Fulfillment Process with Exotec Skypod System

AHS, LLC, a full-service systems integrator located in Erlanger, KY, is the leading provider of Exotec’s solution in North America, having installed the first two systems available in the United States.

Exotec, a robotic solutions provider for warehouses, utilizes its Skypod robots to manufacture goods-to-person technology for the retail and e-commerce industries. Exotec continues to expand in the US market through its partnership with AHS and has revolutionized the fulfillment process in Europe and Japan.

"We're excited to be working with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod System into our existing fulfillment strategy," said Marc Barrer, COO at Comoto Holdings. "We're always looking for better and faster ways to meet our customers' expectations, and we believe that the Skypod robots will fulfill our promise to efficiently and accurately scale our operations for many years to come."

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest-growing omnichannel platform in the powersports aftermarket products industry. The company is dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe through brands such as RevZilla, Cycle Gear, REVER, and J&P Cycles. Comoto delivers premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class e-commerce and retail experiences.

“Comoto is yet another leader in the US to adopt the revolutionary Exotec Skypod System to provide exceptional service to its customers," said Zac Boehm, Director of Innovative Systems at AHS. "Helping to develop this solution with the Comoto team has been a tremendously satisfying experience. AHS is honored to have been recognized by Comoto as a valuable partner and integrator who is dedicated to providing innovative solutions."

The Exotec Skypod system is a high-performing, automated order preparation system designed specifically for retailers needing an efficient, scalable, and responsive goods-to-person solution. The Skypod mobile robots can move in three dimensions and uses a laser scanner to navigate, while the AI allows the Skypods to travel in a multidirectional manner. Exotec systems eliminate repetitive, physically intense tasks for warehouse employees such as walking long distances, bending, lifting, and relentlessly tracking their movements.

About AHS, LLC

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. For more information, visit http://www.ahs1.com