Averitt employees match largest-ever donation of $1,000,001 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Matching a record for its largest-ever contribution, truck drivers and other employees of Averitt Express once again raised $1,000,001 in 2020 that was recently donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It marked the sixth consecutive year Averitt employees have either matched or set a record in their donation to St. Jude. The amount equals the $1,000,001 that was given by Averitt in 2019.

The milestone was fueled by weekly contributions from Averitt employees as part of Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable employee-giving program. About 96% of Averitt associates participate, giving $1 per week to help St. Jude and other important causes. Additionally, the company makes contributions to Averitt Cares for Kids in recognition of associates' accomplishments, participation in community service projects, and life events.

“We frequently talk about ‘The Power of One’ – the idea that everyone can make a difference as we work together,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “That’s why we continue to add the extra dollar to our donations. I’m humbled by the giving spirit of our team, and I’m proud of the way our associates use teamwork to help those in need. This is also a great example of what St. Jude founder Danny Thomas once said – ‘I’d rather have a million people give me a dollar than one give me a million.’”

Since Averitt Cares for Kids began in 1987, it has contributed close to $12 million overall to numerous charities, including more than $9 million to St. Jude.

Averitt Cares for Kids completed a $1.5 million endowment to help fund the initial construction of the St. Jude Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic, where the majority of St. Jude patients are treated. Averitt associates’ most recent contribution will continue to support the innovative research and lifesaving care at St. Jude, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic.

More information about Averitt Cares for Kids can be found at AverittExpress.com/AverittCares.

About Averitt Express

Celebrating 50 years in 2021, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to 100+ countries. In its 50-year history, Averitt has grown from a small, local LTL carrier to a global logistics provider specializing in delivering customized transportation solutions that include LTL, truckload, international, distribution & fulfillment, dedicated, production and event logistics services. Averitt's technology offerings include a full suite of web-based shipping tools, electronic data interchange (EDI), warehouse management systems (WMS), and transportation and operations management systems. Together, these services and technology solutions provide “The Power of One” to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.