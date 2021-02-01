CEVA Logistics strengthens its presence in South East Asia and opens new facility in Vietnam

Marseille, France February 1st 2021 CEVA Logistics has further expanded its reach in South East Asia with the opening of a new warehouse located in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province in Vietnam. Strategically located to the north east of Ho Chi Minh City, this new facility has a range of convenient connections to the Eastern Economic Zone as well as the city.

New facility will support customers’ storage and distribution needs including value-added services across various industries.

CEVA Logistics’ multi-user distribution centre spans 10,000m² and is designed to provide storage and fulfillment solutions with value-added services such as co-packing, labelling, kitting and consolidation services for B2B and B2C distribution across Vietnam.

The facility will act as CEVA Logistics’ main hub for south and central Vietnam, leveraging CEVA Logistics’ in-house warehouse management system capabilities and suite of solutions supporting global and local customers in a fast-growing environment.

Elaine Low, CEVA Logistics’ Regional Managing Director South East Asia & Pacific Region, says: “This new facility allows us to continue to expand our capabilities in support of our customers’ growth in Vietnam complementing our air, ocean and ground services. It will provide customers with additional storage and various services to meet their rapidly expanding supply chain needs in the country. Its strategic location means customers will also be able to take advantage of new transport infrastructure coming to the region as economic growth gathers further momentum”.

Future Transportation infrastructure developments

The Bien Hoa City warehouse is also ideally positioned to take advantage of future transportation infrastructure developments in the area such as the Cat Lai Bridge - the newest project to connect Dong Nai to Cat Lai port; to reduce travel time/traffic jams and boost the economy for Dong Nai. It will also have easy access to the new Long Thanh International Airport which held a groundbreaking ceremony in January 2021. When completed in 2025, the new airport will have a capacity up to 1.2 million tons of cargo per year.

CEVA Logistics, a world reference in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies.

