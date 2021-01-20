Arkansas Foodbank Helped by Carrier Transicold’s Gift of a Trailer Refrigeration Unit

Little Rock, Ark., Jan. 20, 2021 — Carrier Transicold’s donation of a trailer refrigeration unit is helping Arkansas Foodbank respond to the current unprecedented demand for assistance addressing those struggling with food insecurity throughout the state. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

As part of Carrier’s continuing support of food banks in the Feeding America network, an X4™ 7500 refrigeration unit was installed on a 53-foot-long trailer for Arkansas Foodbank by Carrier Transicold dealer MHC Carrier Transicold – Little Rock.

“This gift allowed us to put our second trailer back into service, effectively doubling our refrigerated distribution capacity to serve the more than 400 partner agencies in our 33 county service area,” said Eric Shelby, chief operations officer, Arkansas Foodbank. “This has enabled us to keep pace with the increasing demand for nutritious fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products in a state that, prior to the pandemic, was already ranked second in child hunger by Feeding America and second in food insecurity according to the USDA.”

“The team at MHC Carrier Transicold in Little Rock was pleased to be able to equip Arkansas Foodbank trailer with our highest capacity unit to provide reliable refrigeration for the safe transportation of wholesome nutritious food to people in need throughout the state, especially now when it is needed most,” said Robbie Stubbs, general manager, MHC Carrier Transicold.

Addressing food insecurity is part of Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain program. Since 2017, Carrier Transicold has contributed $600,000 in support of Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks, with Carrier Transicold’s nationwide dealer network providing installation and service support. According to Feeding America, every dollar contributed provides for at least 10 meals, equating to 6 million meals donated through Carrier Transicold’s program with Feeding America. Carrier’s contributions have funded 32 truck and trailer refrigeration units for food banks serving 18 states, with more to come.

