DACHSER AMERICAS INTRODUCES ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS RESPONSE TEAM TO ADDRESS CRITICAL CAPACITY

Miami, December 14, 2020—To address the current crisis of increased demand in and out of Asia combined with decreased access to container equipment, a shortage of ocean carrier space and route suspensions, Dachser Americas is introducing its alternative solutions response team, which will serve as an extension of its recently launched customer solutions desk.

“We expect this increased cargo demand and diminished capacity to last until the beginning of Chinese New Year on February 12, 2021. The industry was already dealing with disruption and capacity challenges throughout the supply chain, but now we have also been informed that a leading Asian shipping line is suspending service throughout South China and Fujian for almost two months. This requires an immediate pivot and alternative solutions,” said Guido Gries, Managing Director, Dachser Americas.

The recent delays at the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles compelled Dachser USA to introduce a customer solutions desk to address the specific needs of that market. The customized approach to dealing with distinct challenges has proven successful, prompting the company to introduce an alternative solutions response team whose main responsibility is to support customers dealing with critical ocean carrier capacity and route suspension challenges.

“This level of capacity challenges creates an imbalance of supply and demand, resulting in a spike in rates. Our customers are turning to us to provide flexible, innovative alternative solutions to ensure cargo moves as smoothly and cost-effectively as possible. Our experienced response team knows how to build on the strengths and mitigate the risks of alternative solutions,” Mr. Gries continued. “Ongoing uncertainty compels our customers to turn to us for our expertise and guidance, and we are committed to collaborating with them during this crisis.”