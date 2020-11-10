Stay Metrics acquired by Tenstreet in merger of driver retention specialists

Truck driver management software vendor Tenstreet said today it has acquired fellow transportation software maker Stay Metrics in a move designed to create a more powerful offering for both carriers and drivers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal combines the two firms’ strengths in recruiting and retention, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Tenstreet said in a release. “With experts in both areas now working under one virtual roof, clients will enjoy solutions that help them fill their trucks faster and retain drivers longer, now with a more extensive driver data set shared among the client base and over one unified platform,” the firm said.

Tim Hindes, the CEO of Stay Metrics, will continue to lead the retention side of the organization while Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet, will lead the whole of Tenstreet in their core service categories of marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, compliance, and now retention.

The merger will also have an impact on Tenstreet’s Driver Pulse, a mobile app that helps drivers find jobs, onboard, and manage their careers. Following the move, the app will be enhanced to encourage deeper engagement with carriers through satisfaction surveys, rewards programs, and driver wellness trainings, the company said.

Stay Metrics will exist under the Tenstreet umbrella and Stay Metrics service offerings will be added to Tenstreet’s existing product catalog. Current clients of both Tenstreet and Stay Metrics will enjoy business as usual, keeping their current account manager or team and current pricing.