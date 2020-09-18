Does Propylene Glycol Have Antibacterial Effects?

Propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of viscous, slightly sweet liquid that has moisture absorption, lubrication and certain antibacterial effects.

Wet wipes often contain propylene glycol. Propylene glycol has a moisturizing effect. It can absorb some moisture from the air to the skin, avoiding dry skin caused by the volatilization of liquid after rubbing.

In addition, the antibacterial activity of propylene glycol can delay the growth of bacteria on wet wipes, thereby protecting the safety of users.

Propylene glycol has the ability to sterilize so that it can be used as a preservative and sterilant for canned fruits, jams, preserved products, ham and sausages.

When the concentration of propylene glycol is more than 10%, it can prevent the growth of mold in fluid food, which is effective for the preservation of packaged food.