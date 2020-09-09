Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: September 9, 2020

Web: daytonfreight.com

C.H. ROBINSON SELECTS DAYTON FREIGHT AS A CONTRACT CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was recently honored by C.H. Robinson as a 2020 Contract Carrier of the Year.

Customers in the C.H. Robinson Network were surveyed to rate carriers who demonstrated excellence in the following categories: increase in business, relationship with company representative, on-time delivery and pickup, invoice accuracy, claims ratio and EDI capabilities. C.H. Robinson is a Fortune 500 provider of multimodal transportation services and third-party logistics.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “We are humbled to receive this award from C.H. Robinson, a leading transportation and logistics provider in our industry. This award speaks volumes about our commitment to provide the best LTL service to our customers in the Midwest.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

