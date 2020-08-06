Quloi, a Recent Technology Spin-off of ATA Freight, Announces MyWay

Garden City, NY…

Quloi, an agile technology firm recently spun-off by ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, is announcing its first offering – MyWay, an advanced digital supply chain platform incorporating powerful proprietary algorithms and smart prescriptive analytics that drive real-time operational decisions. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, MyWay is a 360º, end-to-end platform designed for use by all stakeholders in the supply chain, from importers/exporters to freight forwarders and transportation companies.

According to Quloi Chief Executive Officer Matt Goker, who also serves as Chief Operating Officer for ATA Freight, “Our team of technology and logistics professionals have considered all of the critical data points needed to facilitate the optimum management of transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage, purchasing and inventory processes. They have developed a platform that delivers real-time data to drive actionable insights and optimized decision making.”

Users of MyWay will derive immediate benefits in terms of accessing instant rates and optimum routes to achieve the best and fastest bookings. The platform enables shipments to be tracked in real-time, visible through its global map. Shipment delays or disruptions can be flagged immediately and customer notifications issued promptly. In this way, MyWay eliminates the endless phone calls and emails associated with issues that arise, while supporting high quality customer service. MyWay also provides paperless document sharing and storage for improved productivity and savings. Commercial documents can be easily uploaded and shared along with customized reports.

“For all businesses on the supply chain, MyWay serves a fully-connected, fully-integrated, digital logistics eco-system, where partnerships can develop and new business opportunities generated,” added Mr. Goker. “We see MyWay as a future-proof platform that is intended to strengthen the global supply chain and make it more resilient and able to withstand the unexpected. By providing automated rate quotes, assisted decision making and smart analytics, MyWay is empowering organizations in a way they have never been empowered before.”

Mr. Goker also noted that MyWay is a green platform that features a shipment CO2 emission and volume analysis that offsets a shipment’s carbon footprint, and is accompanied by a tree-planting carbon offset program.

More about Quloi

Quloi, which stands for “Quantified Logistics Initiative,” is a technology firm focused on quantified logistics solutions that transform the estimated $9.6 trillion global logistics industry. Combining AI, machine learning, proprietary algorithms and logistics expertise, the company is providing solutions designed to optimize the supply chain and all related processes. A spin-off of the technology division of a premier global logistics provider, Quloi will leverage the specializations of its experienced technology and logistics professionals in supply chain digitization, online freight forwarding and shipping, logistics, analytics, and transportation management systems. In addition to its Garden City, NY headquarters, Quloi maintains offices in New York City, NY, as well as Pune and Mumbai, India.