Dermody Properties Announces New Customer at LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased 64,400 square feet at LogistiCenterSM at Speedway to Noble Supply & Logistics.

Noble is a provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state, and local governments. Noble's global footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability.

“Nevada’s large labor pool and low labor costs make LogistiCenterSM at Speedway a desirable location in this area of the country,” said John D. Ramous, Partner in Nevada for Dermody Properties. “This is a Class A distribution center that provides a state-of-the-art logistics solution to companies with a robust supply chain operation.”

Noble is due to begin fulfilling orders in the new space on August 3, and this expansion will support the company’s supply chain management and logistics activities and growing operations in Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and the South Pacific.

"We are excited to open our new fulfillment center in Las Vegas. The LogistiCenterSM location is ideal for our expansion strategy,” said Tom Noble, CEO of Noble Supply & Logistics. “We will use this facility to support our DOD and government customers in the western part of the United States and throughout the Pacific region."

LogistiCenterSM at Speedway is strategically positioned just five miles from FedEx Freight and UPS Freight, seven miles from the US-95 and Interstate 15 interchange, and 15 miles from McCarran International Airport. Corporate neighbors of LogistiCenterSM at Speedway include Amazon, Sephora, Sysco Foods and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re pleased to welcome Noble Supply & Logistics to LogistiCenterSM at Speedway,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer of Dermody Properties. “Southern Nevada continues to be a high-demand area and this property represents prime logistics real estate that fits perfectly into Dermody Properties’ development strategy to meet and exceed our customers’ needs.”

Garrett Toft and Sean Zaher of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease. Donna Alderson and Greg Tassi of Cushman & Wakefield represented Noble Supply & Logistics.

There is a remaining 112,200 square feet available for lease within the building, divisible to 48,600 square feet and 63,600 square feet.

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

