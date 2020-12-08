Dermody Properties Leases Remaining Space at LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway in North Las Vegas

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased the remaining 48,600 square feet of space at LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway in North Las Vegas to a large snack food production and distribution company. LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway was completed in the second quarter of 2020 and is now fully leased.

“Interest in and leasing activity for this property since the start of development and construction has been fairly constant and is a testament to the appeal of its location and state-of-the-art amenities,” said John Ramous, Partner in Nevada at Dermody Properties. “This building is now fully occupied, and we expect to continue to see high demand for manufacturing, distribution and logistics facilities in this region in coming months.”

LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway is located just five miles from FedEx Freight and UPS Freight, seven miles from the US-95 and Interstate-15 interchange, and 15 miles from McCarran International Airport. Other customers in the building include Noble Supply & Logistics, Artesian Spas and Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company.

“The North Las Vegas-Speedway submarket, and southern Nevada as a whole, has proven to be a highly desirable location for our customers,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Dermody Properties has been active in the region for more than four decades and we remain committed to sourcing strategic opportunities on behalf of companies looking to expand or establish logistics operations on the West Coast.”



LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

Sean Zaher, Garrett Toft, Mike McCoy, Kevin Higgins and Jake Higgins of CBRE were the listing agents for this project and represented Dermody Properties in this lease and all others signed at LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway. Co-operating brokers were James Griffis and Donna Alderson from CBRE and Rob Lujan, Jason Simon and Xavier Wasiak from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

For current availabilities in both northern and southern Nevada, visit the Dermody Properties website.