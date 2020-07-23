The Real Impact of Forklift Financing

Whether you decide to buy new equipment outright or take advantage of leasing programs, how you manage your forklift investment can have lasting impact.

July 23, 2020
Purchasing decisions for material handling equipment can have short-term and longterm impacts on your business. Whether you decide to buy new equipment outright or take advantage of leasing programs, how you manage your investment can have as much of a lasting impact on your operation as the equipment itself.

In this eBook, we explore a wide variety of topics to help you establish your material handling equipment purchasing philosophy. This includes key challenges when considering your options and the impact of those decisions on your company, your operators, and your customers.

