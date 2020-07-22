Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Software Development Talent: How to Attract & Retain

Software Development Talent: How to Attract & Retain
July 22, 2020
No Comments

Attracting Talent

To attract talent to a software development position, many companies will try to offer unique incentives to entice them. This could be flexible work like remote positions or differing schedules depending on what time developers enjoy working. Offering a large base of training and a team to have around them are also great ways to catch the eye of someone looking to switch jobs.

Most importantly, developers want to know that a company is supportive, respectful, and appreciative of their employees. When posting a job or attending job fairs to find new employees, managers should pay particular attention to how they explain their company values and ethics – these are things that potential employees will want to identify with directly. Once it is time to interview the person, focusing on how the company can allow the potential employee to grow is a great point of view the interviewer should take.

https://www.charterglobal.com/software-development-talent-how-to-attract-keep/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Industry Organizations Professional Development Strategy
KEYWORDS Charter Global
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing